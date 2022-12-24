Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Divya Uruduga or Deepika Das Who Will Face Week 13 Elimination

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 contestants are heading toward the grand finale in the other two weeks and viewers are eager to know which contestants will bag the trophy. As per the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 social media analysis, Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga are having predictions for the winner and runner-up of the show. BBK9 viewers say that Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga are on the same line with slight voting percentage differences. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 grand finale is estimated for January first week.

Talking about this week's elimination, there is speculation about double elimination this week. As the show is reaching its grand finale the makers are planning double elimination in the 13th week. So there is a prediction that Deepika Das or Divya Uruduga have a high chance for elimination. Aryavardhan is also predicted for elimination. The BBK9 viewers say that if single elimination Aryavardhan will face the axe and if double elimination any two of these will get evicted. Let us wait and watch what Bigg Boss Kannada 9 makers are planning for.