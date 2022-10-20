Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Deepika Das Worst Captain, Say Viewers

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers are slamming Deepika Das for not handling the situation properly during the task. BBK9 viewers say that Deepika turned fun tasks into serious tasks. They say that Deepika has no listening skills at all, which is most important for a captain.

A section of the audience feela that Deepika Das is confused about the task and is confusing the contestants too. Netizens say that Deepika Das is screaming uncontrollably and creating drama for no reason. But a few viewers say, "But the green team is not even listening as though they're carrying vengeance against the captain."

When Deepika Das won the captaincy task, every one appreciated her and she was praised all over social media. Deepika's fans were saying she is back to form. In Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7, Deepika impressed the audience and ended up in the 4th position. BBK viewers loved her performance and her popularity doubled after her stint in Bigg Boss Kannada 7. Netizens were happy when she confirmed her entry into season 9 and expected a better game compared to season 7. But it seems Deepika is not making any effort to win over the audience. Furthermore, her captaincy is bringing her negative attention. One of the Bigg Boss Kannada show followers has tweeted " Roopesh Rajanna talking with DD in live but again those expressions by DD. Basically, she is jealous of Beauty with brain girls, she was the only queen in her season now fully insecure so making faces to them. It's nice when she keeps quit dumbest captain of BB house." What is your opinion on this? Comment below.