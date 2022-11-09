Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Contestants Gang Up Against Rupesh Rajanna

BBK9: Currently, Bigg Boss Kannada 9 makers got to see another side of Rupesh Rajanna in the nomination task. Rupesh Rajanna has left contestants and viewers shocked with his behavior. He nominated Divya U with the reason that she was being fake and a cry baby to get people's attention. Divya U was shocked with his statements and other contestants also objected to Rupesh Rajanna’s statements.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Adiga says that Rupesh Rajanna is resorting to character assassination just to survive in the house. He also says that he will forget that Rupesh exists in the house. He says that Rupesh is pretending to be innocent, but he's 100pc fake.

In reply, Rupesh says that he never claimed to be innocent. Rupesh also vows to unmask everyone to reveal their real faces. He also says that everyone's ganged up against me, but I can fight alone.

Now, Bigg Boss Kannada 9 housemates are up in arms against Rupesh Rajanna. BBK9 viewers were excited about this week's nominations, but the show makers have closed this week’s voting poll. Bigg Boss Kannada makers have announced no elimination for the seventh week and contestants are unaware about it. Let us see how the contestants would react after Kichcha Sudeep announces ‘no eviction this week’.

