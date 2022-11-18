Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Contestants In Danger Zone

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 has completed its seventh week and entered its eighth week with high TRP ratings, and contestants are doing their best as the BBK9 grand finale is ahead. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 contestants' equations are changed with this week's captaincy task. Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga got into a heated argument during the toy task. In today's episode, as per the promo, contestants nominated Prashanth Sambargi as Kalape (worst performer) of the week. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers totally enjoyed the episode and task, and today's audience is going to witness high drama between Prashanth Sambargi and Rakesh Adiga.

Well, the contestants who got nominated for eighth-week elimination are Amulya Gowda, Deepika Das, Divya Uruduga, Roopesh Shetty, Arun Sagar, Anupama, Prashanth Sambargi, Aryavardhan, and Rupesh Rajanna. As per the unofficial Bigg Boss Kannada 9 voting result, Amulya Gowda, Deepika Das, Divya Uruduga, Roopesh Shetty, Arun Sagar, Anupama, and Prashanth Sambargi are in the green zone. The contestants who are in the danger zone are Aryavardhan Guriji and Rupesh Rajanna. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 voting line will be closed tonight at 12 am. So hurry up and save your favourite contestant from the elimination.

