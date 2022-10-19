Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Contestants Current Positions In 4th Week

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 is the most popular reality show with the highest TRP rating. We can say that BBK9 is doing better than the Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil Bigg Boss shows. The show has completed its three weeks and entered its fourth week. The contestants who got eliminated from the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house are Aishwarya Pissay, Darsh Chandrappa, and Nawaz. The contestants who were nominated for fourth week elimination are Aryavardhan, Divya Uruduga, Roopesh Shetty, Mayuri, Prashanth Sambargi, Kavya Shree, Sanya Iyer, and Neha. Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 viewers are impressed with the contestants' performances and the senior contestants are giving stiff competition to each other. The BBK9 makers have changed the rules and season 9 tasks are a bit harder than other previous seasons.

Check out the current positions of Bigg Boss Kannada 9:

Roopesh Shetty: 1

Divya Uruduga: 2

Rakesh Adiga: 3

Sanya Iyer: 3

Arun Sagar: 4

Amulya Gowda: 5

Deepika Das: 6

Prashanth Sambargi: 7

Aryavardhan: 8

Anupama Gowda: 9

Mayuri: 10