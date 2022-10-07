Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Colors Kannada Shocker in Captaincy Task

Bigg Boss pulled off a mindblowing performance with its prank on BBK9 contestants while announcing captaincy contenders for the third week. The captaincy contenders, which Bigg Boss announced, were unexpected non-performers of the captaincy task. Darsh, Ammulya, Mayuria and Rakesh Adiga were declared by Bigg Boss as the ones that will take part in the third week captaincy task.

With this, Divya Uruduga, Sanya, Anupama Gowda, and Roopesh Shetty were stunned. Divya Uruduga, Sanya, Anupama Gowda, Aryavardhan, and Roopesh Shetty outperformed in the captaincy task, and they seemed disappointed by the Bigg Boss decision.

Check out the promo:

As per the promo, after Bigg Boss announcement about the captaincy task, contestants get into an ugly spat. The main point of the argument was about pranks played by other contestants. Arun Sagar loses his cool over Sanya, and Prashanth yells at Darshan's statement. Anyway, Divya U, Aryavardhan, Roopesh Shetty, and Anupama Gowda are shocked but remain mum.

In the last weekend episode, Kichcha Sudeep warned contestants to take tasks seriously and not to pull pranks against housemates. But contestants repeated the mistake and Bigg Boss punished them.

A section of the audience says that Bigg Boss might play a prank on contestants. We will get to know what exactly happened in tonight's episode. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.