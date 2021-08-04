Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Will Vaishnavi Get Evicted Before Grand Finale?

Divya Suresh said goodbye to the Bigg Boss house in the recent episode and is now out of the race. With that, we got our Top 5 of the season. Prashanth Sambargi, Divya Uruduga, Aravind KP, Vaishnavi, and Manju Pavagada are in the BBK8 Grand Finale. We are about to get the winner soon.

Based on the votes and viewers’ choice, we can say that the winner will be either Aravind or Manju and one among the remaining contestants will be the runner-up. Anyone between Divya U, Vaishnavi, and Prashanth, can become the runner-up. But is Vaishnavi really in the race?

We are just 4 days to the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss Kannada 8. After all these months, one of the contestants will finally become the winner. Everybody gave it their all in the glasshouse and will obviously want to win. But since other fandoms are united for the voting, has it given an indication to Vaishnavi fans that it might be difficult for them to make her the winner or runner up. ArViya fans have gotten together and are voting for Aravind KP and Divya U. These two contestants are pulling good numbers. Whereas, Manju is getting support from Shubha Poonja fans.

For the past few days, every contestants' name was trending at one time or the other. These fans were urging and motivating everyone to vote for their favourite contestant. While all the names were there, Vaishnavi’s name was missing. It is to be seen if the fans were simply silent and have planned something big for the coming days.

But if they do want to pull out the big guns, now is the best time as Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Grand Finale is inching closer. It is to be seen if her fans will be able to make her reach at least the Top 2 or if she becomes the first one to be eliminated in the Grand Finale. On August 8, we will have the final result. What do you think? Who has a higher chance of winning BBK8 and who can be the runner-up?