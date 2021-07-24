Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is nearing finals. The grand finale wi be held in the first week of August. Meanwhile, it's time for another round of Elimination. There were rumors that Shubha Poonja will get evicted this week. However, as per the latest buzz, the axe has fallen on Chakravarthi Chandrachud.

Yes. You read that right. Kichcha Sudeep will show the door to Chakravarthi Chandrachud in Super Sunday With Sudeep episode tomorrow.

BBK viewers had been demanding his Elimination for some time now. However, Colors Kannada had been saving him for quite some time. It appears this most controversial contestant of Bigg Boss Kannada has finally been eliminated.

Chakravarthi had been one of the most controversial contestants in the house after his fights in the house with other housemates.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates from the Kannada Bigg Boss house.