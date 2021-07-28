Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Aravind KP Will Win Ticket To Finale

We all know that Aravind KP is the most popular contestant of Bigg Boss Kannada 8. Fans keep speculating that he will be the winner and looking at his journey, we can say for sure that Aravind will win BBK8 with Divya U by his side as the runner-up.

Since the start of the second innings in Bigg Boss Kannada, the show has been doing even better. The ratings are good and the makers keep coming up with new ideas to maintain the TRP. The grand finale of the show will take place somewhere in August second week. Aravind KP and Manju Pavagada were voted as the strongest contenders.

If we look at the number of votes these two contestants got, we can say that even the housemates believe Aravind is the strongest contestant with Manju coming right behind. Judging by how things are going in the glasshouse and the audience votes, we can say that Aravind KP has the highest chances of winning the direct ticket to the finale.

The makers always keep coming up with various twists and turn to surprise the audience. So unless they have a surprise planned for us and pull something out of the extraordinary, we can relax and say that Aravind KP for sure will be the first one in Grand Finale.