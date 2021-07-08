Bigg Boss Hindi 15: Priya Banerjee To Be Part of The Show?

Priya Banerjee was recently in the news regarding her entry into the Bigg Boss house. The actress denied all the rumors and said that she will not be taking part in Bigg Boss 15. She further added that not the show but maybe I can get a chance to work with Salman Khan on some project.

The actress has been part of many web series and garnered popularity for her acting in shows like ALT Balaji's Baarish, the movie Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna, and others. When asked about Bigg Boss 15, the actress said that she will not be taking part in the show. Banerjee added that she likes watching the show and loves the concept as well. But when being approached for it, she denied the offer.

BB15 is there in the news all the time and the speculation over this year’s participants has interested the viewers. Although there is no official confirmation as of yet, there are names of various celebrities being shared every day. Names like Parth Samthan, Ankita Lokhande, and Rhea Chakraborty also came forward.

The Pavitra Rishta actress outright rejected the rumors. She confirmed that she will not be participating in the upcoming season of bigg boss and called the rumors baseless.

Other big names rumoured to be entering Bigg Boss 15 include comedian and actor Krishna Abhishek, Jamai Raja fame Nia Sharma and Surbhi Chandna. Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya’s fiancée Disha Parmar can also enter the show. We will have to wait for official confirmation as nothing is confirmed yet.

BB15 will air mostly in October. Just like always, this time as well, the show will start in the first week of October but will run for over 6 months. Balika Vadhu actress Neha Marda was reportedly approached for the reality show. Apart from her names like Disha Vakani and Arjun Bijlani has also come forward.