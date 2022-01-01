Bigg Boss Fans Funny Reaction to Shannu-Deepthi Breakup Post

Through his web series and TV reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Shanmukh Jaswanth earned massive popularity amongst the masses. Shannu was the talk of the town throughout Bigg Boss Season 5. His girlfriend, Deepthi Sunaina, played a major role in Shannu's success in the house.

Now it has been officially confirmed that the popular social media couple, Deepthi Sunaina and Shanmukh Jaswanth, have decided to go their separate ways. Deepthi Sunaina made the official announcement on Instagram.

Here is the post:

Shannu also expressed his support for her decision and thanked Deepthi Sunnaina for their five-year journey.

Here is the post:

After hearing about their breakup, netizens have reacted in a funny manner. A few have dubbed them Nibba-Nibbi, while a few others are wondering if the couple considers themselves Samantha and Chay.

Here are the reactions

