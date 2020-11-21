Bigg Boss Contestant Mukku Avinash Losing Popularity After Leaving Jabardasth

Jabardasth Avinash is popularly known as Mukku Avinash and he entered the Bigg Boss house as wild card contestant. To step into the BB house, he had allegedly quit the show, Jabardasth and it is also said that he has paid a huge amount as a compensation to the shoemakers of Jabardasth. Buzz is that Mukku Avinash might not be seen in the comedy show, Jabardasth anymore. As of now, there is no official information regarding this piece of news.

Now, the topic of discussion is that Mukku Avinash losing popularity after leaving Jabardasth? The answer could be a partial yes. Avinash stepped into the house expecting more but if we look at the trends, he is just one of the contestants in the BB house. There are many other strong contestants in the house. Some sections of people are saying that he will get more movie offers after coming out of the Bigg Boss house and he has won the hearts of the folks with his strong comic skills.

Many express their opinion that he is one of the best wild card contestant ever in the Bigg Boss house. There are mixed opinions about Avinash. Let us wait and see how the future of Avinash is going to turn after stepping out of the Bigg Boss house.