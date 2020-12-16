Monal Gajjar a name that needs no introduction, right! A big yes. She created her mark during her stint in the Bigg Boss house and gave her hundred per cent. The 'Gujarati' beauty learnt Telugu after going to BB house and many times, Akkineni Nagarjuna, the host of the show sang praises for Monal because she tried her best to speak only in Telugu. In the 14th week, Monal got eliminated from the show. Ever since she stepped out of the house, she is busy with interviews.

According to the reports, Monal will stay in Hyderabad till the grand finale of Bigg Boss. Recently, she also visited Chilkur Balaji temple. In one of the interviews, Monal shared a few interesting things. She shared her breakup story with the viewers. The 'Sudigadu' actress told that she was so much depressed when her boyfriend has left her. Due to some personal reasons, they parted their ways. She further added that she was in relationship for six years and her boyfriend is from South; so, she had decided not to come to South India. Monal said that it has been very difficult for her to come out of that situation.

Monal said that her first movie was 'College Story' but Sudigadu released first. She later acted in Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi films. She said that she was quite busy doing Marathi movies in 2018 to 2019. Monal added that one of her Hindi films is going to hit the screens on January 7th, 2021. The actress further revealed that she has got a crazy offer and will announce the details very soon.