Bigg Boss Contestant Devi Nagavalli Challenges Meena

Devi Nagavalli accepted the Green India challenge and planted three saplings. She was nominated by Noel Sean. Devi thanked him for nominating her for Green India Challenge and she further nominated Meena, Allari Naresh, Naveen Polishetty, Eesha Rebba, Ariyana Glory and anchor Pratyusha. Here is the tweet made by Devi.

Meena accepted the challenge given by Devi Nagavalli and further nominated Kiccha Sudeep, Keerthy Suresh, Manju Warrier, Venkatesh Daggubati. Here is the tweet.

Green India Challenge was initiated by Santosh Kumar with the aim of promoting plantation of saplings across the country. Union Ministers, MPs and MLAs from various political parties, film actors, sportspersons and many others participated in a large scale in the challenge and planted saplings.

Santhosh Kumar thanked Meena for accepting the Green India Challenge and planting the saplings. He took to his Twitter and tweeted that, "Thank you Heroine #Meena garu for accepting the nomination & planting the saplings under #GreenIndiaChallenge. Also thanks for nominating your fabulous co-stars. Hope your participation will induce your fanfare across the south India to adopt the same." Here is the tweet.