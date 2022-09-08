As promised, Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is providing a lot of entertainment to the small screen viewers with new innovative content.

BBT6 viewers are enjoying the tasks and fights of the contestants, especially the arguments that took place during the nomination task. The contestants who are on the first-week nomination list are Inaya, Bala Aditya, Abhinaya, Faima, Arohi, Chanti, Sri Satya, and Revanth.

It is worth mentioning here that contestants who entered season 6 are top celebrities on the small screen. They were also on the most rumored contestants list for their entry into the Bigg Boss house for the past few seasons.

Well, have look at Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 contestants list, Keerthi Bhat, Sudeepa Pinky, Shrihan, Neha Chowdary, Chalaki Chanti, Sri Satya, Arjun Kalyan, Geetu Royal, Abhinaya Sri, Merina Rohit, Rohit Sahni, Baladitya, Vasanthi Krishnan, Shani Salmon, Inaya Sulthana, RJ Surya, Adi Reddy, Rajashekar, Arohi Rao and Revanth.

Do you want to know who is the highest-paid contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu season 6? Then check this out.

As per sources, Singer Revanth is the highest-paid contestant in the house. Sources say that as Revanth won India's popular singing reality show Indian Idol season 9, he demanded high remuneration for his entry into the show. Netizens say that Bigg Boss will get good TRP rating with Revanth's presence in the house. Revanth will stay for a long time as he is a known personality in the South States as well as in the North with his participation in Indian Idol season 9.

LV Revanth Bio:

Revanth's first show was Saptha Swaralu, which aired on ETV. He was a runner-up in Super Singer 5 and Super Singer 7. He was a mentor in super singer 8. Revanth won the Hindi reality singing show Indian Idol 9 aired on Sony Entertainment Television and was awarded a cash prize of Rs.25 Lakhs and a Mahindra KUV100.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Meet The Most Targeted Contestant