Bigg Boss 6 the Telugu reality show of the Bigg Boss franchise which aired on Star Maa and Disney+ Hotstar ended last month with a grand finale, but the TRP ratings for the show were rather dismal.

Initially, the Bigg Boss show finale had huge TRP ratings but soon lost its popularity over the seasons it was aired.

The TRP of Bigg Boss 6th season finale was at its lowest in comparison with the other seasons The first season grand finale episode got 14.13, the second season finale -15.05, the third season finale- 18.29, the fourth season finale -19.51 and the fifth season finale - 16.04. The sixth season finale episode in which singer Revanth won the Bigg Boss 6 Title was the worst with 8.17 TRP.

The show which has contestants from different walks of life is closeted together in a common house and is given interesting tasks to engage and entertain the viewers. They compete against each other to win a cash prize by saving themselves from eliminations based on public votes. Apart from the finale of the BBT6 show the netizens were grumbling about the choice of contestants in the sixth season. Revanth was already in the winning dock and it seemed that he lacked strong competition in the house.

While the other five seasons got double-digit TRPs, the sixth season finale managed only single-digit and flopped miserably in the history of Telugu Bigg Boss shows.

Now what went wrong with the show has become another point of discussion among netizens. Primarily the contestants who were brought in were mostly from social media and were hardly known faces. Except for one or two known faces, the rest of the contestants didn’t seem to have the chutzpah to entertain the audience.

The lack of glamour and content was also rather mundane instead of being fun to watch. The attempt to have connived love tracks also didn’t generate interest.

