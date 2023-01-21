Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Winner And Runner up Prize Money

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 contestants are approaching the grand finale in the next few hours. Bigg Boss Tamil viewers are eager to know which contestant will bag the trophy. The contestants who left the BB Tamil glasshouse for the finale race were Azeem, Vikraman, Shivin, and Nandini. Bigg Boss recently announced mid-week elimination for finale-week elimination. Well, Azeem, Vikraman, Shivin, and Nandini are nominated for the finale elimination. On the other hand, netizens are having debates on social media platforms about the winner and runner-up. Meanwhile, Vikraman and Azeem are in talks for winning the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 trophy.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 Grand Finale Date and Time:

Bigg Boss 6 Tamil finale will air on January 21st and 22nd at 7 pm on Vijay Television.

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 Finale Host:

Kamala Hasaan will be hosting the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 finale

Bigg Boss Tamil season winner prize money:

The reports say that Bigg Boss Tamil 6 winner will receive cash prize of Rs 50 lakh

Top 3 contestants:

The top three contestants of Bigg Boss 6 Tamil finale are Azeem, Shivin, and Vikraman