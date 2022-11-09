Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Voting Trends: Contestants in Danger Zone

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 contestants are giving good content to the show. Sherina was the latest contestant to get an exit pass from Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house after her fight in the toy task.

BB Tamil 6 viewers can't take their eyes off their television sets. They are busy weighing the worth of every contestant in the house and also closely watching their mistakes in the game. Recently, there was a heated fight between Dhana and Manukandan over the bakery task. A Bigg Boss 6 Tamil contestants promo showed Dhanalakshmi and Manikandan fighting during the a bakery task. The Video has gone viral.

While contestants are eager to collect the items sent by Bigg Boss, Dhanalakshmi stands in front of Manikandan. Dhanalakshmi grabs the box when Manikandan is about to hold the item in his hand, Manikandan grabs it from her hand. Then Dhanalakshmi falls. Manikandan lifts Dhanalakshmi with one hand while snatches what is in her hand with another. At the same time, Ram comes and grabs the box from Manikandan's hand. Manikandan swings back and forth to save the box from him, as per the promo. Dhanalakshmi gets up quickly and grabs the box from Manikandan's hand and screams. Then Manikanda and Dhana get into a heated argument and they almost vome to blows, getting into a physical fight but other contestants stop them.

Meanwhile, the contestants who have nominated for fifth-week elimination process are Ayesha, Azeem, Dhanalakshmi, Dinesh, Maheshwari, Ram, and Vikraman.

According to unofficial Bigg Boss Tamil 6 voting results, Ayesha, Azeem, Dinesh, and Vikraman are in the safe zone while Dhanalakshmi, Ram and Vikraman are in the danger zone.

The voting lines have just opened and so the vote percent is expected to change based on contestants' performance.