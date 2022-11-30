Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Voting Trends: Check Top 2 Contestants

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 contestants grabbed many eyeballs with their intense drama during the Alien task. The rapport between contestants completely changed after the task.

In yesterday's episode, the contestants were split into tribes and aliens. The precious stones manufactured by the tribes would be kept for the benefit of the tribal community. The aliens were required to steal them while the tribals were entrusted with the responsibility of recovering the stolen stones.

In the task, Alien and Tribe teammates get into ugly spats over stones. From day one of the show, there has never been a single task without Dhana's fights. Even in the Alien and Tribe task, Dhana was seen screaming her lungs out with her teammates after they lost the task.

On the other hand, Azeem also continued his drama in this week's task too. Azeem yelled at Vikraman and Nandhini. Netizens say that tasks were incomplete because of Azeem and Dhana's fights and arguments.

Coming to nominations, the contestants who are in the nomination list are Rachitha, Queency, Kathirravan, Nandini, Dhanalakshmi, and Janany. As per unofficial Bigg Boss Tamil 6 voting results, Rachitha, Kathiravan, and Janany are in the safe zone. Queency and Dhanalakshmi are in the danger zone. Let us wait and watch if the vote percentage will change in the coming days.