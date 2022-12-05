Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Viewers Slam Kamal for Not Questioning Azeem

Bigg Boss 6 Tamil is getting a lot of attention from the viewers, thanks to the show format as well as the drama enacted by the contestants in the house.

In any Bigg Boss house, it's normal to see contestants showing their true colors. A few even cross the line to hurt other contestants mentally and at times, physically too. However, bigg boss hosts are there for a reason. When they appear on the show during weekends, a host is expected to reprimand such contestants and put them in their place.

However, Bigg Boss Tamil 6 viewers are mighty upset with host Kamal Haasan. They say that he's turning to blind to all the acts of Azeem so much so that he even encouraging him to continue what he's going.

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 viewers have in fact slammed Kamal Hassan's decision to not take a stand and accusing him of being the official PR of Azeem who's both misogynistic as well as male chauvinistic.

Have a look....

Reacting to this post, BB 6 Tamil Viewers have agreed to this view and even shared their concerns over Kamal failing as a host. Here's a look at a few comments from netizens

Readers, what's your opinion? Let us know your reaction.