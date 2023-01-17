Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Top 2 Finalists

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 has entered its finale week. Azeem, Vikaraman, Shivin, Karthiavan, Myna Nandhini, and Amudhavanam remained in the house.

Bigg Boss Tamil fans said on social media that Shivin Ganeshan, Azeem, and Vikaraman have the right to be in the house. Because Shivin Ganeshan has not played as a group so far in the house. She has played her own game. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 fans love her way of understanding the game and her execution. Azeem was one of the main content providers this season, and he never played a safe game in his Bigg Boss journey. Vikraman played all the games smartly. So, these contestants have the right to be in the top five.

This week Azeem and Vikraman were in the safe zone, while Amudhavanam is in the danger zone. As per reports, Amudhavanam, Azaam, Nandhini, Shivin, and Vikraman are the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6. Meanwhile, Karthiavan will take the money and walk out of the house.

As per Instagram pages, Azeem and Vikraman are the top two finalists of Bigg Boss Tamil 6.

Comment down below: Who do you think will be the top two finalists of Bigg Boss Tamil 6?

