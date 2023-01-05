Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Ticket to Finale Task Toppers

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 contestants are heading towards the grand finale as they completed 85 days in the house. They entertained the audience with their nasty fights and arguments over silly reasons. ADK is the new captain of the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 glasshouse. The 8 contestants who left in the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house finale war are ADK, Amuthavanan, Azeem, Kathiravan, Nandhini, Rachitha, Shivin, and Vikraman. In yesterday's episode, Bigg Boss assigned the contestants the "Ticket to Finale" task. The contestant who wins the "Ticket to Finale" task will directly enter the finale and escape finale elimination.

In yesterday's episode, we can see contestants get into a heated argument, and clips from yesterday's are going viral on social media platforms. The contestants were divided into two groups and debated face-to-face. Well, Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 contestants are enjoying the show. A section of the audience misses Dhana, as she has a high reach in the arguments. Meanwhile, the top finale contestants are Amudhavanan with 27 tiles, Nandhini with 23 tiles, Kathiravan with 21 tiles, Rachitha with 19 tiles, and ADK with 19 tiles. Surprisingly, Azeem is in the bottom position with 8 tiles. Let's wait and see if the positions shift in today's episode.