Bigg Boss 6 Tamil: Myna Eliminated

Hours left for the much-awaited Bigg Boss Tamil 6 grand finale episode. The Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 grand finale will premiere on Vijay TV on January 21 and 22 at 7:00 p.m.

BB Tamil has attracted a lot of audiences and has the highest viewership. Fans were eager to know the winner. As of now, Azeem, Vikraman, Shivin, Myna Nandini, and Amudhavanan were in the house.

In a recent promo, Bigg Boss announced the mid-week elimination, and contestants were seen as shocked. As per reports, Amudhavanan is the first contestant to come out of the house out of the top five contestants. Azeem, Vikraman, and Shivin lead the polls with the highest vote percentages, while Myna Nandini has the lowest voting percentage.

Myna Nandini has been eliminated from the house. Azeem, Vikraman, and Shivin will be the top three contestants left in the house. It will be interesting to see who will bag the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 trophy.

