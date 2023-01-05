Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Midweek Elimination Next Week

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 contestants are approaching the finale next two weeks. The contestants are giving each other stiff competition so that they can enter the finale. Bigg Boss has announced the "Ticket to Finale," and contestants are divided into two groups. They are not giving up on any difficult task and are having heated debates with each other about the task rules. Meanwhile, the contestants who are on the nomination list for the 13th-week elimination process are ADK, Amuthavanan, Kathiravan, Nandhini, Rachitha, Shivin, and Vikraman. Azeem escaped elimination this time and is equally in the bottom position in the "Ticket to Finale" task.

There are rumours circulating on social media that Bigg Boss Tamil 6 contestants are planning a midweek elimination this week. Previously, it was reported that the makers were planning a double elimination. According to these rumors, there is a good chance that two contestants will be evicted this week, either midweek or double elimination. Let us wait and watch what Bigg Boss Tamil 6 makers have in store for us. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.