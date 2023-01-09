Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Lowest Paid Contestant

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 is approaching the grand finale in the next two weeks. Bigg Boss Tamil makers are planning to invite special guests for the grand finale.

Rachita Mahalaxshmi was the latest contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 house. Well, Rachita's elimination was unexpected, and viewers trolled and slammed Vijya Television for their unfair elimination. They say that Rachita was in the top position with the highest vote percentage, and she deserved to be in the top 5 finalists list. It is worth mentioning here that Rachita earned huge popularity and following after her entry into Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 house.

Meanwhile, there is a lot of discussions happening on Rachita’s remuneration from Bigg Boss Tamil season 6. Reports doing the rounds post-elimination suggest that Rachita is the lowest-paid contestant in the house.

As per the buzz and unofficial social media pages, Vijay Television paid Rachita Rs 28,000 per day, while Maina’s remuneration was Rs 30K per day. They maintain that Maina’s remuneration was higher than Rachita's. Anyway, there is no official statement or note from the actress about her remuneration