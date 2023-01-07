Bigg Boss 6 Tamil: Kamal Haasan Evicts Rachita Over Fewer Votes?

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 contestants are looking forward to the grand finale. The contestants are giving their best to prove themselves to the audience in the final weeks before they walk out of the house.

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 viewers are eager to know which contestant will face the axe this week. There are rumors on social media platforms that either Shivin or Rachita will be evicted from the House this weekend.

Shivin's elimination rumors have set the internet on fire. Meanwhile, the audience is upset with Rachita's elimination news. Rachita earned huge popularity and fan following with her straight forward attitude. She impressed the audience with her game strategy and behavior in the house.

Buzz has it that Rachita is in the bottom position with fewer votes. Let us wait and watch which contestant got an exit pass from the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 house.