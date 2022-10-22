Bigg Boss 6 Tamil GP Muthu First Contestant to Walk Out

Bigg Boss 6 Tamil is one of the most entertaining shows among all the ongoing versions of the popular TV reality show.

For those who joined in late, GP Muthu opted out of the show and walked out of the Bigg Boss show saying he couldn't stay without seeing his son for a day.

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 host Kamal Haasan, after listening to the pleas of Muthu, allowed him to leave the Bigg Boss house.

Meanwhile, GP Muthu fans are trending the hashtag, Miss you Thalaiva on social media.

They are also saying hats off to him for his short but dignified stint in the Bigg Boss 6 Tamil house. Fans say that even though GP Muthu did not last long in the house, he managed to win the hearts of the viewers in a short span.

They also went to cite his achievements in the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house. Listing out his many firsts, Bigg Bosa Tamil 6 viewers say that GP Muthu was the first one to enter the house, first contestant to become the house and also the first to leave the house.

Are you feeling bad too about GP Muthu leaving the house?

