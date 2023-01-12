Bigg Boss 6 Tamil: Eliminated Contestants to Join Pongal Celebrations?

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 contestants are heading towards the grand finale in a few other days. The contestants are enjoying and having fun in the Bigg Boss Tamil house. The eliminated contestants are entering the glasshouse and entertain the finale contestants and audience. Well, the contestants who are left in the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 house are Amudhavanan, ADK, Azeem, Kathirravan, Nandhini, Shivin, and Vikraman. Bigg Boss Tamil makers are planning to celebrate Pongal in the house with the eliminated contestants. The sources say that eliminated contestants will enter the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house to celebrate Pongal with finalist contestants. It says that Dhanalakshmi, Janany, Ayesha, Queency, and Rachita may enter the house.

On the other hand, the contestants who are on the nomination list for this week's elimination process are ADK, Azeem, Kathirravan, Nandhini, Shivin, and Vikraman. The speculation says that Kathirravan has many chances to be evicted this week.