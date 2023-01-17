Bigg Boss 6 Tamil: This Contestant Steps Out of Final Race For Money

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 is getting more exciting by the day. There are only a few days left for the grand finale and there is a lot happening on the show.

We already told you that Rachita Mahalakshmi was all set to re-enter the Bigg Boss house. For the unversed, Rachita was eliminated last week.

If that was not enough to excite you, then here's what we have. The latest news will thrill you. As per reports buzzing on social media, Kathiravan has decided to step out of the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 final race as he has chosen to take the cash box instead.

It is learned that Rachita walked into the Bigg Boss house with a cashbox which Kathir readily accepted. Now, fans are hailing Kathir's move as smart.

It is known that Kathir was one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss 6 Tamil house. However, he was not a winner material, feel netizens. So fans say that Kathir did the best thing by choosing the cashbox over the trophy.

