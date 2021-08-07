Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Launch Date, Contestants, Host and Promo

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Bigg Boss, a Telugu reality show, is set to premiere shortly. The participants are already being finalised by the show's organisers as a result of this. This time, the producers are seeking well-known actors.

Bigg Boss will once again be hosted by Nagarjuna. The fourth season, which was hosted by him, garnered much attention and since then, fans have eagerly anticipated the premiere of the fifth season. Bigg Boss' fifth season was set to premiere in May or June of this year. However, owing to the second wave of the coronavirus, it has been postponed. If all goes according to plan, the season will begin on September 5th, according to the producers. This has yet to be confirmed by an official announcement.

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Launch Date

On September 5, 2021, the Bigg Boss 5 Telugu premiere is expected to launch.

Promo Release Date

According to sources, the promo launch date for Bigg Boss 5 Telugu has been tentatively set for August 15th. Official sources have yet to confirm the report.

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestants Final List

The organisers claim to have just settled on the participant roster for this fifth season. The confirmed contestant list comprises well-known individuals from many walks of life.

Getting into the nitty-gritty, the names of the artists are Navya Swamy, Nikhil, Priyanka, Lobo, Pratyusha, RJ Kajal, Varshini, Priya Raman, Artist Priya, Siri Hanmanth, Anne Master, VJ Sunny, Shanmukh, and Jaswanth Padala are the ones who have been roped in for this season.

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Host

With the famous and controversial reality show Bigg Boss Telugu, Nagarjuna is getting ready to return to the small screen as a host.

Bigg Boss Telugu's fourth season, hosted by Nagarjuna, premiered in September 2020. Abhijeet Duddala was declared the winner in December 2020. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 was announced about eight months later. To keep Covid-19 at bay, safety measures will be followed on-site, just as they were in the fourth season.

