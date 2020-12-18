Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Winner Will Create History: Find Out How

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu finals will be held on December 20. With just two days left to go for the Bigg Boss 4 grand finale, small screen viewers are eagering waiting to see who host Akkineni Nagarjuna will announce as the winner.

Currently, there are five contestants in the house. The finalists on Bigg Boss 4 Telugu include Abijeet, Ariyana, Akhil, Sohel and Dethadi Harika. Viewers are betting big time on the winner. A lot of names have been doing the rounds as frontrunners to win the title.

Abijeet seems to be the popular choice going by number of votes and social media mentions. However, there is also talk that Bigg Boss might throw a surprise this season. While Akhil and Ariyana's names are being heard for elimination, another section has been maintaining that Bigg Boss 4 Telugu will create history.

We all know that since the TV reality show began, there has never once been a female contestant winning the show. So there have been reports criticising the show organisers for being biased towards male candidates. Going by the kind of flak that they are receiving, Bigg Boss is likely to let go of the male participants and retain female contestants among the top 3. If this happens, then Bigg Boss 3 Telugu will indeed create history.

