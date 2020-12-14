Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Organiser's Shocking Decision On Winner's Prize Money

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 is going to end in a few days. The mini-screen audience are waiting with bated breath to know about the winner of the show. In the last weekend episode, Monal Gajjar has been eliminated from the show. Now, the top five finalists of this season are Harika, Abhijeet, Ariyana, Akhil and Sohel. All the contestants in the house have earned a huge fan following.

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu started on 6th September 2020 on Star Maa and Akkineni Nagarjuna is the host of the show. For the second time, he is acting as the host of the season. The show started with 16 contestants and later Sai Kumar Pampana, Mukku Avinash, Swathi came as the wild card contestants. However all the wild card entries got evicted from the show. Mukku Avinash got the tag of best wild card entry ever in the house of Bigg Boss.

We all know that the winner of the Bigg Boss will be given Rs 50 lakh rupees. A total of Rs 15 lakh will be deducted as a part of tax deduction and now the rumours are doing the rounds that another 10 per cent will be deducted owing to COVID-19. As of now there is no information regarding the exact amount the winner will get in the episode. Reports claim that the winner will get a prize money of Rs 25 lakhs. Let us wait and see who is going to win the title of Bigg Boss Season 4.