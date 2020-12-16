This Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Contestant Is In High Demand

Only a few days left for the grand finale of popular Telugu TV reality show Bigg Boss 4. The fourth season has been interesting so far with respect to choice of contestants, format of the show considering the COVID scare and of course the controversies and drama created by participants inside the house. These masala elements kept Bigg Boss viewers glued to their TV sets.

Each contestant gave their best. While few got evicted from the house, a few stayed put battling all odds. We all know that last week's elimination round saw Bigg Boss host Nagarjuna Akkineni showing the door to Monal Gajjar. That leaves the house with five other contestants who will battle it out in the finals to win the Bigg Boss 4 winner's trophy.

Meanwhile, all through this season fans of Telugu Bigg Boss contestants are at war with each other on social media. Abhijeet fans always argued that Monal is no good and that she is one of the weakest contestants in the Bigg Boss 4 Telugu house. They accused host Nagarjuna of favouring her and saving her every week and trolled bigg boss for their favouritism saying Monal did not deserve to win the Bigg Boss title. They also argued that monal Gajjar was the least popular contestant.

However, Monal Gajjar, the so called weak contestant on Bigg Boss house is proving to be the most sought after popular participant this season. Ever since her eviction, Monal is grabbing the headlines more than other housemates who are still inside the Bigg Boss house. This shows that Monal Gajjar is the most sought after Bigg Boss contestant this season as she is busy hopping from one media house to another. Move on detractors, Monal has proved that she's the most popular contestant of Bigg Boss season 4.