Nagarjuna, the host of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 has won the hearts of the audience with his strong hosting skills. He hosts the show during weekends and fans eagerly wait for Saturday and Sunday's episodes. But at times, he faces severe criticism from a few section of netizens for his biased nature. Earlier, fans of Abhijeet trolled him for being partial to few contestants.

Now, fans of Ariyana are trolling Nagarjuna for supporting Sohel. In the yesterday's episode, Nagarjuna lashed out at Ariyana and questioned that did Sohel use any bad words? He also yelled at Ariyana for using women card.

It is said that if Abhijeet would have been in Sohel's place and Ariyana in Monal's place then Nagarjuna would have send Abhijeet out of the house. A few are tweeting that some contestants commit mistakes then it would be fine but rules change for some other contestants in the house.

Here are the tweets.

#BiggBossTelugu4 #JusticeForAriyana #ariyanaglory

So disappointed after watching today's biased episode. Yes, #Nagarjuna sir used #BusinessCard . He don't watch episodes. he just follow script. 💯 % proved. Thanks a lot to all youtubers who with #Ariyana . oneside game aa?? pic.twitter.com/dqCxJjzCgX — Chitti 2.0 (@iChittiRobot) December 12, 2020

#BiggBossTelugu4 See the worst host #Nagarjuna saying#Ariyana crying hysterically

Why did you cry like that Then till now why dint you question #Monal who cried like this 100 times in the show What a hypocrisy — ❤HONEST GIRL❤ (@BiggBossAddict) December 12, 2020

#Sohel place lo #Abhijeet undi, #Ariyana place lo #Monal undi unte epatiki gates open anevadu mana host @iamnagarjuna sir.

Enduku ra intha biased show laga chestunaru#BiggBoss4Telugu — Janasena - Telangana (@Crazypawanfan) December 12, 2020

Now, my dear readers which contestant is going to step out of the house this week. Reports are doing the rounds that Monal is going to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. If she gets eliminated, Abhijeet, Harika, Sohel, Ariyana and Akhil are the top five finalists of the season.