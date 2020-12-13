Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Ariyana Fans Unhappy With Nagarjuna

Dec 13, 2020, 13:10 IST
- Sakshi Post

Nagarjuna, the host of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 has won the hearts of the audience with his strong hosting skills. He hosts the show during weekends and fans eagerly wait for Saturday and Sunday's episodes. But at times, he faces severe criticism from a few section of netizens for his biased nature. Earlier, fans of Abhijeet trolled him for being partial to few contestants.

Now, fans of Ariyana are trolling Nagarjuna for supporting Sohel. In the yesterday's episode, Nagarjuna lashed out at Ariyana and questioned that did Sohel use any bad words?  He also yelled at Ariyana for using women card. 

It is said that if Abhijeet would have been in Sohel's place and Ariyana in Monal's place then Nagarjuna would have send Abhijeet out of the house. A few are tweeting that some contestants commit mistakes then it would be fine but rules change for some other contestants in the house.  

Here are the tweets.

Now, my dear readers which contestant is going to step out of the house this week. Reports are doing the rounds that Monal is going to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. If she gets eliminated, Abhijeet, Harika, Sohel, Ariyana and Akhil are the top five finalists of the season.

Advertisement
Back to Top