Why Bigg Boss Makers Are Saving Monal Time And Again?

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is coming closer to the finale week. Who is going to step out of the house in the 11 week is the question that is doing rounds in the social media. Akhil Sarthak, Monal Gajjar, Lasya, Ariyana Glory, Harika, Sohel, Abijeet, and Avinash are the contestants in the house. In this week, Abijeet, Monal Gajjar, Sohel, Harika, Lasya and Ariyana have been nominated. According to the reports, Lasya is going to step out of the house this week. It is said that Monal and Lasya are in the bottom of the voting list.

On the other hand, it is said that Kumar Sai who got evicted from the house is going to step into the house either on Saturday or Sunday's episode. As of now, there is no official information regarding this news. Let us wait and see what is going to happen in the BB house. If Monal is saved from elimination then most of the folks will raise a question that why is Bigg Boss makers saving Monal time and again? Many a times, Monal was saved from elimination and we think that Bigg Boss makers want to keep up their TRPs and they might be thinking that it would be possible only with Monal.

In a recent episode, the family members of the contestants came to the show. A high voltage captain ship task took place and Harika became the new captain of the house. Harika participated in captain ship tasks many times but finally, this time she succeeded.