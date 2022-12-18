Bigg Boss 16 Winner Name Leaked

Bigg Boss 16 on Colors TV has been getting a lot of attention. BB16 contestants have been grabbing the headlines for one reason or the other. There is a lot of curiosity among viewers over which contestant will win Bigg Boss 16. This is because every contestant on the show this season is hugely popular.

Yesterday, we saw Salman Khan remove one of the most popular contestants, Abdu Rozik from the house, much to the shock of viewers and fellow contestants. The buzz is that the makers wanted to give Abdu a break from all the toxic behaviour in the house. It is known that Sajid Khan bullied Rozik for which he was taken to task by Salman Khan in Weekend Ke Vaar.

It is being said that Abdu Rozik is only out for some medical reasons and will soon be back. So fans are rooting for him to win Bigg Boss 16.

Now, a picture of Priyanka Chahar holding Bigg Boss trophy is viral on social media.

Have a look...

We know that Priyanka is one of the hot favourite contestants to win the show. However, becoming a winner or runner-up on Bigg Boss will take more than just popularity; votes sent by an audience is the deciding factor in measuring a person's performance. So, let's wait till the finals to see who will win BB16.

This Priyanka Chahar pic is definitely edited. So don't jump to conclusions yet.

