Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan Creates New Record

MC Stan has doubled his popularity since he entered the Bigg Boss 16 house. He impressed the audience with his behavior and performance in the show. It is a known fact that MC Stan has a huge following for his albums, and now he has been setting new records. MC Stan beats Shah Rukh Khan's popularity on social media by receiving 541k views on Instagram live. We can say that 541k views on Instagram Live is a huge number for any Indian celebrity has ever achieved. A section of the audience say that with this MC Stan has joined BTS group records. Earlier, MC Stan’s BB16 winning moment with Salman Khan post received 7.4 million likes. Stan even surpassed Virat Kohli by scoring the highest likes for his recent post.

