Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan?

Bigg Boss 16 contestants have reached the grand finale, and there are a few more hours left to know which contestants have bagged the trophy. Anyway, the Bigg Bsos 16 voting lines will be closed at 12 pm, and then will get to know who won the show. As of now, Priyanka Chahar and MC Stan are in talks about winning the Bigg Boss 16 trophy. Earlier there was a prediction that Shiv Thakare is in the lead position. However, MC Stan fans worked around the clock to keep him in the top position.

MC Stan has a massive following outside the Bigg Boss 16 house, and they never missed an opportunity to trend him on social media. But equally, Priyanka fans are also giving stiff competition to MC Stan fans and rooting for her. Well, a section of the audience is speculating that MC Stan is the winner of Bigg Boss 16. It is worth mentioning that, MC Stan is getting a huge number of votes in the last hours of the grand finale. In the recent Ormax Media BB16 contestants ranking, Priyanka Chahar and MC Stan are in the top 2 positions. So we can say that MC Stan also has many chances to grab the BB16 trophy. Because there are winners with a 1% vote difference also. Let us wait and watch what Bigg Boss 16 makers have in store for us.