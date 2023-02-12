bigg boss 16 winner leaked

Bigg Boss 16 contestants approached the grand finale. The contestants' and viewers' fingers are crossed to know who will be the winner of Bigg Boss 16. Audience are predicting and having discussions on social media platforms about the winner and runner-up of the show. There are many speculations happening all over social media, and viewers believe that Priyanka Chahar will bag the trophy. Now, there is a picture of Salman Khan lifting Priyanka Chahara’s hand as the winner that is going viral on Twitter and Instagram. Well, the shooting for Bigg Boss 16's grand finale began yesterday. But the Bigg Boss 16 voting lines will be closed at 12 p.m. today. So the pic of Salman Khan lifting Priynaka’s hand is edited.

Anyway, the majority of the predictions say that Priyanka will bag the trophy. But MC Stan's voting percentage is increasing in the last hours of the grand finale. Well, but in the viral photos, Shiv Thakare is the runner-up. Let us wait and watch who will bag the Bigg Boss 16 trophy, either MC Stan or Priyanka Chahar. Comment below. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.