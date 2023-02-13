Bigg Boss 16 Winner Biggest Upset in Colors History, Say Viewers

The curtains for Bigg Boss 16 are down. MC Stan has bagged the trophy, and Shiv Thakare is the runner-up of the show. Well, this result shocked everyone because viewers expected Priyanka Chahar may win the trophy. There was high speculation that Priyanka got the highest voting results and she may for sure win the trophy. Anyway, viewers say that the Bigg Boss 16 winner is the biggest upset in Colors TV and Bigg Boss history.

A section of the audience says urge that BB16 makers did unfair to Priyanka Chahar. It seems like no one expected that MC Stan would win the BB16 trophy and Shiv Thakare would be the runner-up. MC Stan and Shiv Thakare were rumored to be the first and second runners-up, respectively. But, there was another rumor there was pressure on Colors TV from politicians, influencers to rappers to make MC Stan Shiv Thakare as winner. However, Bigg Boss 16 viewers slammed Colors TV and Bigg Boss 16 makers on social media.