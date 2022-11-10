Bigg Boss 16: Will Salman Khan Give Archana Gautam A Second Chance

Bigg Boss 16 viewers witnessed Archana's sudden eviction from the house. Yes, Bigg Boss 16 makers eliminated Archana Gautam for physical violence inside the house. Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare got into an ugly fight. Archana was seen losing her cool on many occasions before, but no contestants took her words seriously.

But in yesterday's episode, Archana crossed her limits and again made a few inappropriate comments on Shiv Thakare, and this time Shiv raised his voice to the peak. The argument got soon out of hand and Archana lost control and slapped Shiv. So after Bigg Boss asked both of them to come to the confession room. Bigg Boss asked Shiv to take a decision as Archana broke the Bigg Boss rule and got into a physical fights. Shiv decided to get Archana evicted from the show. Archana Gautam pleaded with Bigg Boss not to send her out of the BB16 hpuse. However, Archana was asked to move out of the Bigg Boss 16 house as she violated the Bigg Boss 16 rules.

Archana Gautam entertained the audience with her humour and grabbed the audience attention. In the first few weeks, Bigg Boss 16 viewers loved Archana's presence in the house, and she gained massive response and following from the viewers. But as days passed, Archana started showing her real face, which irritated the viewers a lot. In the last weekend episode with Salman Khan, Archana created a mess as her luggage went missing.

Salman Khan warned her to stop degrading the show. Meanwhile, speculation was rife that Bigg Boss 16 and Salman Khan might give Archana a second chance. Buzz is that she will re-enter the BB16 house in this weekend's episode. Let us wait and watch, what Bigg Boss 16 makers are planning.