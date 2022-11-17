Bigg Boss 16 Wild Card Entry Alert!

There is a lot going on in the Bigg Boss 16 house, where contestants' opinions on each other changed during the nomination tasks. While, Sajid Khan is the new captain of the house, he saved Abdu and Shiv from nomination by using his captaincy power. Anyway, Tina was upset with Sajid's clear play and vowed to change her game strategy this week. Well, Bigg Boss 16 makers gave Archana a second chance, and she re-entered the BB16 house. However, contestants and viewers are irritated by her behavior in the house for failing to perform her assigned duties. Bigg Boss 16 contestants are trying their best to make Archana do her duties. Anyway, Sajid Khan and his gang crossed their limits where we can see the promo

Check out the promo:

Archana se duty karane ki gharwalon ne hai thaani! Kya chal paayegi iss ghar mein uski manmaani?🤨❓



Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par.

On the other hand, there are rumors doing rounds on social media platforms that Bigg Boss 16 makers are planning for wild card entry this week. According to rumors, Bigg Boss OTT contestant Ridhima Pandit may join the Bigg Boss 16 house to spice things up in the BB16 glasshouse. However, there is no official confirmation from the makers. Let us wait and watch what Bigg Boss 16 makers are up to.

