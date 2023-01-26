Bigg Boss 16: Who will Replace Salman Khan as Weekend Ka Vaar Host?

Mumbai: On Bigg Boss reality TV show, actor Salman Khan hosts the Weekend ka Vaar episode. If reports are to be believed, Salman will be missing in action for this episode.

Bollywood choreographer Farah Khan will replace Salman Khan as a host during the Weekend ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 16 (BB 16). It is said Farah will act tough with the contestants of the Bigg Boss House.

Notably, the reality TV show is expected to get an extension till February 2023. Since, Salman Khan had told the makers of BB 16 that he would be available only till mid-January, therefore, Farah Khan was roped in to host the Weekend ka Vaar episode. It is reliably learnt that Salman Khan has told the makers that he would host the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16.

The upcoming Weekend ka Vaar episode will be graced by Bollywood actors like Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aryan, Kriti Sanon and singer Mikha Singh.

The last week had been tough for BB 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot. The housemates Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were consistently targeting and mocking him. The netizens have criticised both Tina and Priyanka for bullying Shalin in the Bigg Boss house.

