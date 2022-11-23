Bigg Boss 16 Week 8 Voting Results

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are getting into heated arguments over their bonds and relationships. Sumbul is giving back to Shalin and Tina after Shalin asks her to take a stand for Tina. Bigg Boss 16 viewers are trolling Sumbul Khan and Bigg Boss for showing favoritism to a few contestants. Bigg Boss punishes Archana for discussing her party, he asks Archana to apologize to the contestants in the house and tells her not to discuss the outside world. Well, the contestants who got nominated for eight-week elimination are Archana, Ankit, Sumbul, Soundarya, and MC Stan. MC Stan got nominated by Salman Khan for another four weeks as a punishment for getting into a physical fight with Shalin. a

As all the strong contestants are in the nominations BB16 viewers are excited to know which contestant will face the axe this week. According to the unofficial Bigg Boss Kannada 9 voting result MC Stan, Ankit, and Sumbul are in the safe zone. Soundarya and Archana are in danger zones. Anyway, it seems like the BB16 makers might save Archana from elimination because of the controversial content of the show. So let us wait and watch who will get eliminated for the eighth week.