Bigg Boss 16 Week 17 Voting Result

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are heading towards the grand finale week in a few weeks, and viewers are having discussions on the social media platform about the winner and runner-up of the show. The contestants are not leaving any opportunity to grab the attention of the BB16 viewers. Bigg Boss 16 viewers are saying that Priyanka Chahar, Mc Stan, and Shiv are the top 3 contestants and they have many chances to be in the finale list. Priyanka Chahar is getting huge support from the audience for the win. We can say that viewers are liking her personality in the house.

By yesterday’s episode, it is worth mentioning that contestants got a hint that Priyanka has a high chance of lifting the trophy. In yesterday’s nomination task, BB26 mandali targeted Priyanka and she got the highest votes for the week 17 elimination. The nominated contestants are Tina Datta, Shalin, Priyanka, and Shiv. As per the unofficial Bigg Boss 16 voting result, Priyanka and Shiv are in the safe zone, while Tina Datta and Shalin are in the danger zone.