Bigg Boss 16 Voting Results Week 10

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are grabbing the attention of the audience with their fights and nasty arguments over silly reasons. Ankit Gupta is the new captain of the BB16 house. Bigg Boss 16 viewers are enjoying the drama between Shalin and Tina vs Sumbul Khan. While Archana continues to create fights between Priyanka Chahar and Ankit Gupta. Even BB16 viewers are having fun with Ankit and Priyanka's fights because their patch-ups are too romantic. We can say that Priyanka Chahar and Ankit are giving good content to the show. On the other hand, Nimrit Kaur starts her emotional drama again, and the audience are bored with it. In the promo, "I'm sick and tired of hearing others tell me, 'you're so weak.'' Jab 50 log aake 50 cheezein bol jate hain, aaj main shayad pahli baar apko haq se bol rahi hu ki haan mujhe aapki zarurat hai. Aap kidhar they? Meri hai hi second place, you don't have enough time for me".

Talking about the tenth-week elimination process, the contestants who are on the nomination list are MC Stan, Sumbul Khan, Nimrit Kaur, and Tina Datta. As per the unofficial Bigg Boss 16 voting results, the contestants who are in the safe zone are MC Stan and Sumbul. Nimrit and Tina Datta are in danger zones. BB16 viewers predict that Tina Datta or Nimrit might face this week's elimination. What is your opinion on it?