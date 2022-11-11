Bigg Boss 16 Voting Result Week 6

Bigg Boss 16 is getting interesting and things are changing each day. Archana Gautam was removed from the Bigg Boss 16 house as she broke the rules of BB house. For the unversed, the contestant got into a physical fight with Shiv Thakare. BB16 audience are supporting Shiv's decision and few are supporting Archana Gautam.

For the last two days, Twitter has been flooded with talk about Archana and Shiv's fight. Meanwhile, a section of the audience is waiting for the weekend episode with Salman Khan and Salman's reaction over the issue. There are rumors doing the rounds on social media platforms that Bigg Boss 16 makers and Salman Khan might give Archana Gautam a second chance. Because this is not the first time in Hindi Bigg Boss show that contestants have got into a physical fight and makers suspend them for a few days and bring them back again in the weekend episode.

Talking about this week's elimination, Priyanka Chahar, Sumbul Khan, and Gori are in the nomination list. According to unofficial Bigg Boss 16 voting polls, Priyanka Chahar is topping the polls with the highest vote percentage. The audience has also decided to give Sumbul Khan another chance as she got to see the true face of Shalin and Tina.

Shalin's actions surprised everyone in the house because she saved Tina from elimination and put Sumbul in the danger zone. This is the second time Shalin did this to Sumbul. Last weekend, Shalin influenced Sumbul with his words but this weekend she gave it back to Shalin. Well, Gori is in the bottom position and BB16 viewers have predicted her elimination this week.

Let us wait and watch to see who will evicted from BB16 house this week