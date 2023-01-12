Bigg Boss 16 Voting Result Week 15

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are spending quality time with their parents in the house. For the first time in Bigg Boss Hindi history, the contestants' parents are staying in the Bigg Boss 16 house for a week. There are also many debates conducted by BB16 makers in the weekend episode. In the previous season, contestants' parents were not much involved, but this time the unique concept is adding spice to the show. Tina and Shalin moms entered the Bigg Boss 16 house and viewers are eagerly waiting for the cold war between them. Tina's mother also hugs Soundarya, who believes Tina is going viral on social media, and many memes have been created using the promo.

Well, the contestants who are on the nomination list for the 15th-week elimination are Sreejita De, Sumbul Khan, MC Stan, and Nimrit. The prediction says that Nimrit or Sreejita are in the danger zone. The majority of the contestants are voting for Sreejita to escape her from elimination. Anyway, this week there will be an elimination, and one contestant will get the axe forsure. So whom do you think will get evicted from the Bigg Boss 16 house? Comment below