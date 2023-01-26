Bigg Boss 16 Voting Lines Still Open

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are adding controversial content to the show and keeping the audience glued to their televisions with their high drama. It seems like Shalin is still in a hangover with Tina Datta’s breakup. He is always seen discussing about Tina with other contestants in the house and talking to himself about Tina’s attitude. Well, Priyanka Chahar, Shiv Takare, and MC Stan are competing head-to-head for the Bigg Boss 16 trophy. In yesterday’s nomination task, there was a lot of drama and an ugly spat between the contestants.

BB16 Mandali targeted Priyanka Chahar and nominated her. Well, Priyanka and Shiv got into a heated argument after Shiv told Priyanka to stop copying Sidharth Shukla's dialogues from his seasons. Anyway, Archana, Tina, and Mandali supported Priyanka in the fights, while Mandali sided with Shiv and calmed him down. After a long argument, the contestants who are on the nomination list are Tina Datta, Shalin, Shiv, and Priyanka Chahar. According to reports, Bigg Boss 16 producers have opened the voting line, which will remain open until 2 p.m. tomorrow. So hurry up and save your favourite contestant from elimination.