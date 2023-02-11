Bigg Boss 16 Voting Lines Closing Time Extended

Hey, Bigg Boss 16 viewers, there are a few more hours left for the BB16 grand finale. Are you excited to know who will bag the trophy? Well, Bigg Boss season 16 entertained the audience like never before with its new rules and tasks. As its makers promised, season 16 was totally different from previous seasons and gave double masti to viewers. The show got the highest TRP rating and ranked in third place. The contestants' high drama and nasty fights kept the viewers glued to their televisions.

Meanwhile, the contestants who are left in the BB16 house for the finale race are Priyanka Chahar, Shiv Thakare, Shalin, MC Stan, and Archana Gautam. The viewers and fans are busy discussing the winner on social media platforms. They are also rooting for their favorite contestant and requesting the audience to cast their vote. The viewers can cast their votes on the Voot and My Jio apps. The audience can cast only one vote per ID in a day. However, the voting line will be open until Sunday at 12 p.m.